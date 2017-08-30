Second Heroes and Hamburgers Sept. 30
n The event offers the chance to meet local heroes while celebrating American values.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
After the success of last year's inaugural Heroes and Hamburgers festival, which brought together the Bella Vista community with its first responders, Simple Pleasures Events Center is hosting the second annual event on Sept. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Bella Vista Highlands.
