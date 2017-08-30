Recreation director outlines progress made in past year

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Water Aerobics have been a summertime favorite for years. This year’s classes will end this month at the Kingsdale Pool but continue year-round at the Branchwood Indoor Pool.

After a year as director of Recreation and Wellness, Joan Glubzyncki is proud of expanding the camping at Blowing Springs Park and keeping the fitness centers healthy. She oversees three pools, three fitness centers, the tennis center and Bella Vista's multi-use park at Blowing Springs.