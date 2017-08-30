Love of photography earns awards
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
For the second time, Bella Vista photographer Jean Berg is a winner in the AAA Southern Traveler Photography Contest. This year Berg took third place with a photo of Cooper Chapel. Two years ago, a photo of Crystal Bridges won her a second place award in the same contest.
