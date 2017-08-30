Fire department remodel underway

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The living quarters in the Bella Vista Fire Department Station 1 are being remodeled. Capt. James Hollenbeck said the walls were going to be repainted and new floors and ceilings would be installed. The kitchen and living room were also remodeled, he said, and the bathroom was split into two bathrooms with showers. Hollenbeck expects the work to be completed by the beginning of September, he said. Currently, firefighters’ beds are set up in the station’s training room.

