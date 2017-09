Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tablets have been installed in the Bella Vista Fire Department’s ambulances. Firefighter-EMT Scott Larson, who did the installation, said the kits went in with minimal headaches, and these new tablets will allow emergency workers to put together reports and view information on the department’s previous interactions with a patient, provided the tablet has signal. "That kind of helps paint a better picture as to what’s going on with them," he said. The ambulances have been equipped with antennae, he said, which handle WiFi, cellular and GPS signals.