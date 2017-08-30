Eclipsed by mercy; signs in the heavens

The United States just experienced something rare -- a total eclipse of the sun. Here in NWA, we had an eclipse of 90 percent or more -- giving us a "crescent sun." The shadow of the moon crossed the continent from northwest to southeast, from coast to coast. As I looked at its path, it resembled a sash such as is worn across a king's uniform, from shoulder to hip, crossing the body at an angle. A purple sash is a sign of royalty. Is there anything royal about America? Yes -- the praying members of His church, intercessors, who are kings and priests unto God.

