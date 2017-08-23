What is it revealed

The item in last week's paper is a vintage egg beater. Wes Pittenger was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.