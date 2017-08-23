Pride sometimes misplaced
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
I lived in Charlottesville, Va., from 1986 to 1990. My son was born in Martha Jefferson Hospital. We went to church, had friends, and walked and shopped in the beautiful pedestrian-friendly downtown just a few blocks from the University of Virginia. We loved the town and the people. It was and still is progressive, while retaining some of the more-charming aspects of Southern life.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.