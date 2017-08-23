Church plans Back 40 Fall for All trail festival

Bella Vista has partnered with Bella Vista Community Church to host the first-ever Back 40 Fall for All trail festival in the church's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.