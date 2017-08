Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Members of the Bella Vista Business Association and Mayor Peter Christie, far left, helped Butch Tetzlaff (holding scissors) cut the ribbon at the Bluebird Shed, located near Duffers in The Village Center on Lancashire Boulevard. He sells food, water and shelter for birds and a few items for birds as well as home decor for people. He’s evern has bat houses and squirrel feeders.