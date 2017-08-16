Regional bridge tourney winners
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Not pictured: On Saturday Valerie Watson and Nancy Sherbondy, both from Bella Vista, won first place in a Gold Rush NLM event.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.