Coffee and questions with Judson

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Desdan, Nyas, London and Cayman Wagner play in the water at Lake Avalon almost every day, their older sister, Aspen said. Last week they were swimming off the boat ramp, but next summer there will be a sand beach at the end of the cove. The drainage work has already been done and the parking lot is being expanded this summer. Over the winter, the lake will be lowered and sand will be added. According to the POA plan, the swim area will be fenced in with a usage fee, but the boat ramp will be outside the fence for member&#8217;s use.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Desdan, Nyas, London and Cayman Wagner play in the water at Lake Avalon almost every day, their older sister, Aspen said. Last week they were swimming off the boat ramp, but next summer there will be a sand beach at the end of the cove. The drainage work has already been done and the parking lot is being expanded this summer. Over the winter, the lake will be lowered and sand will be added. According to the POA plan, the swim area will be fenced in with a usage fee, but the boat ramp will be outside the fence for member’s use.

The topics ranged from hunting on the Ark.-Mo. land to a proposed hydrology study for Sugar Creek when Tom Judson sat with about 10 members for his regular Coffee and Questions session on Aug. 8.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.