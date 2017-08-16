Coffee and questions with Judson
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
The topics ranged from hunting on the Ark.-Mo. land to a proposed hydrology study for Sugar Creek when Tom Judson sat with about 10 members for his regular Coffee and Questions session on Aug. 8.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.