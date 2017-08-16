Coffee and questions with Judson

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Desdan, Nyas, London and Cayman Wagner play in the water at Lake Avalon almost every day, their older sister, Aspen said. Last week they were swimming off the boat ramp, but next summer there will be a sand beach at the end of the cove. The drainage work has already been done and the parking lot is being expanded this summer. Over the winter, the lake will be lowered and sand will be added. According to the POA plan, the swim area will be fenced in with a usage fee, but the boat ramp will be outside the fence for member’s use.