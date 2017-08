Photo submitted Travis Stephens, Economic Development manager for Bella Vista, was speaker at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club. Stephens gave an update on plans for economic development. The city is growing with the addition of new homes being built and efforts to attract new businesses. The club meets each week at 7 a.m., Concordia Retirement Center. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are invited to attend.