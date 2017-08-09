Lab rats cause consternation

Hillary's new book, "What Happened", was announced and word is that it is details about that long list of reasons she lost. However, the title suggested something different to me.

Animals are a vital and necessary component of scientific research. I am thankful that in my lab career I never had to use any animal more evolved than rats. I know dogs, cats and monkeys are used as well. There are very strict rules in place for the use and handling of any animal in pursuit of advancing human health.