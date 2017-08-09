Doty drives an ace

Photo submitted. Linda Doty made a hole-in-one on July 30 on hole No. 4 at Scotsdale Golf Course. She used a 7 hybrid to hit the ball 105 yards. It was her first hole-in-one in 20 years of golfing. Witnesses were Don Doty and Corey Doty.

