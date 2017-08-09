Correspondence by handwritten letters

The methods people use to correspond with others has changed greatly over the past several years. Many of the changes have taken place within my own lifetime, and often have gone in unexpected directions. Even within our own family, the most common method of corresponding over long distances was by handwritten letter. This was the case for us until the 1990s, when we began entering the era of electronic mail. I won't say that we as a family have fully changed over to newer electronic methods of communicating, because at least some of our family members still write letters, and in long-hand cursive, still maintaining some of the traditional emphasis on penmanship.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.