Church's summer program focuses on creativity

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Miles Davis, Miles Hyman, Wesley Tribble and Mykenna Morgan fill bags for residents of Brookfield Assisted Living during the Creative Kids Make and Share It summer camp at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista last week. Each day, the campers made an item and donated it to a group in Bella Vista.
Kids today know there are people in the the community who need help, Maryann Sweeney said. While they want to help, they don't know exactly how. So this year, the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista made a few changes to the annual summer Creative Kids program. This year it's all about sharing.

