When the grass grows

There are some things summer brings to mind and I think of them every time it rolls around. When I lived in Wisconsin just about every house had a grass lawn which required mowing. Until my son was old enough to be assigned this chore, it was mine. This was a once a week task but fortunately my husband provided me with a power mower so it was actually kind of a fun job. It had a key start and was easy to use. I remember certain instances over the years that only someone who did the mowing would experience. Because we had a large dog, there were always patches of taller grass that had been individually fertilized. Because we had large trees in our front yard, it didn't take me long to discover that a large circle of mulch around the base of these trees made my job lots easier. I also remember running over a nest of baby bunnies that fortunately were so tiny they stayed in their nest until after the mower had passed over and survived.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.