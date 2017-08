Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers place thermoplastic striping, which is essentially melted plastic that will harden and adhere to asphalt, to form a left-turn arrow on the newly-constructed northbound left-turn lane at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Mercy Way. Chris Suneson, director of Community Development Services, said the construction, which started July 10, is on a 60-day contract. At this point, he said, installation and coordination of the stoplight at the intersection, and its wiring, needs to be completed.