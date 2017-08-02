City preparing mass rezoning
n The plan encompasses 1,055 lots in Old Bella Vista, as well as 210 lots scattered around town.
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
The Planning Commission will consider rezoning 1,055 lots in Old Bella Vista that were annexed as agricultural, as well as 210 lots with zoning that does not match their use.
