Photo by Xyta Lucas There used to be lots of strawberry fields on the farms that now make up Bella Vista, including a big one where the Metfield Clubhouse stands now, but there are no known ones left. The closest ones now are in the Springdale area, including this one that Travel Appel of Appel Farms runs on Elm Springs Road. For more information about the farms that formerly existed in the area, visit the Bella Vista Historical Museum at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion. Hours are noon to 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with free admission. For more information, see www.bellavistamuseum.org or check out the museum’s Facebook page.