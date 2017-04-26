Rotary checks
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Photo submitted Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club president-elect Sean Crider, left, recently presented checks to Bella Vista Community TV station representative Steve Little, Bella Vista Historical Museum docent Xyta Lucas, and Bella Vista Community Band representative Char Sorenson.
