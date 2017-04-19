Marshall finds a new, happy home
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
When Rebekah Cole and her husband decided it was time to add a dog to their growing family, she knew what kind of dog she wanted.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.