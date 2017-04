Submitted by Julie Storm Damon Wallace shared photos and told of his recent journey to France during a recent meeting of the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club. Wallace, a club member, said he has been fascinated with Joan of Arc after seeing the 1999 movie. Damon showed pictures of her birthplace, community and the place she is supposed to have been burned at the cross. Makes us all go back to our history books! Meetings are held at 7 a.m. each Thursday at Concordia Retirement Center. Breakfast is available.