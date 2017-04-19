'Genius hour' takes on gardening

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Rhett Nading (left) and Cooper Mayhew smooth top soil in one of the Cooper beds when their ESTEAM class had a turn in the community garden. The garden, behind the Mercy Clinic, is shared by Mercy, Cooper Elementary and a new community group.

Stephanie Pick likes to call her class the "genius hour." For a half hour each day, she has a class of second-, third-, and fourth-graders who work on enrichment projects.