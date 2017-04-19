'Genius hour' takes on gardening
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Stephanie Pick likes to call her class the "genius hour." For a half hour each day, she has a class of second-, third-, and fourth-graders who work on enrichment projects.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.