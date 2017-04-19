Bentonville board asks for millage increase

Kent Marts The Weekly Vista Bentonville School District Superintendent Debbie Jones told members of the Bella Vista Rotary Club about the district’s request that voters approve increasing the tax rate by 1.9 mills. An increase of 1.9 mills will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 an additional $38 a year, Jones said.

The Bentonville School District doesn't have enough space for all the kids that live within the boundaries, so new schools must be built, district Superintendent Debbie Jones told members of the Bella Vista Rotary Club at their Wednesday morning meeting last week.