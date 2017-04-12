What's Keeping You 'On The Fence?'
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The expression "sitting on the fence" has many implications in a variety of life's situations. We hear political analysts saying politicians are "sitting on the fence" if they fail to take a firm position on an issue.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.