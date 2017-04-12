Welcome to 2017 Senior Services Expo

The Bella Vista Resource Advisory Council, along with staff and volunteers of the Schmieding Center, are pleased to welcome you to the 2017 Senior Services Expo. The expo will be held at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Free shuttle transportation to and from the event parking will be available to patrons. The theme of this year's expo is "A Healthy You." Our mission is to provide you with information and education, so you are informed of the up-to-date senior resources in our community.

