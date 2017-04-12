Competitive rider gaits 4,000-mile award
n Jackson uses her horse, Commander, in competitive trail riding events.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Becki Jackson just received her 4,000-mile award and she couldn't have done it without Commander. Jackson is a competitive trail rider and Commander is her horse.
