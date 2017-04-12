Arthritis Linked To Another Condition
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People who see dermatologists for the skin condition psoriasis should not take the presence of joint aches and pains lightly, as the two things might be connected. The National Psoriasis Foundation notes that psoriasis is a precursor to psoriatic arthritis in 30 percent of patients.
