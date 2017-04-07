Global warming nothing more than a hoax

According to many reliable climatologists, there has been very little, if any, global warming over the past dozen years. All the "sky is falling" people who wonder when the entire East Coast will be inundated by the Atlantic Ocean due to polar ice melting, cannot today demonstrate even a 1-inch rise in the waters of New York City harbor since 1650. And that goes for the West Coast as well. Not even a 1-inch rise in the Santa Monica harbor, either.

