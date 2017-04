Photo submitted Members of the Missions Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista recently presented two checks to the Rogers Samaritan Community Center. Youth of the church collected $451.47 from the Souper Bowl of Caring, which will be used for the Snackpacks for Kids program. The Missions Committee presented an additional check for $500 in support of the programs at the Samaritan Community Center. Committee members are, from left, Joan Groves, Burnis Leavens, Dianne Allen, Bonnie Faitak/Head of Snackpack Program, Marinell Anderson, Barb Tropansky.