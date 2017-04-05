Rocking and hiking

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Evelyn Gillespie, 7, left, takes a closer look at the silt below a rock outcrop while Kyle McCauley, 6, examines the loose rocks — known in geology as "float" — further down.

A long line of attendees, including children, adults of a wide range of ages -- and plenty of dogs -- showed up for a 1.75-mile hike on the Back 40 trails led by University of Arkansas geology instructor Henry Turner.