Photo submitted by June Lear University of Arkansas student athletes load the truck of volunteer Gregg Severns from The Shepherd’s Food Pantry on March 11 at the Student Athlete Success Center on the University campus. Accompanying Greg and wife, Ilene, were John Peshek and Glenn Wickboldt of Bella Vista Lutheran Church, where the pantry is located. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is grateful for the generosity of Tyson Foods and the participation of the student athletes who helped load 35 cases (700 pounds) of chicken in the truck. The church pantry, run by volunteers, operates each Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mission is to provide the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing food to the hungry and needy.