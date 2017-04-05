Charities ready for Arkansas Gives
n Thursday’s event is a source of donations that help keep nonprofits operating.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
The goal is to get people excited about giving to nonprofits, according to the Arkansas Gives website and several nonprofits in Bella Vista will benefit. This is the third and final year for the statewide Arkansas Gives event. It takes place tomorrow, April 6 and it's online at www.arkansasgives.org.
