The Funk Cemetery: A small plot along Arkansas 279

Photo Courtesy of Novella Funk Carlton May and Ted Funk were married on March 7, 1908.

A small cemetery near the intersection of Sherlock Drive and Forest Hills Boulevard (Arkansas Highway 279), just across from the Forest Hills Baptist Church, contains the graves of May Funk (1887-1922) and Freddie McCombs (1901-1923). There is rumored to also be an unmarked grave of a baby there who belonged to a neighboring family not related to the Funks.