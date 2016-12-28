Former pastor arrested on 2nd degree sex assault
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Paul Anthony Baker, former pastor of a church in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday for second-degree sexual assault and sexual solicitation of a child, both felonies, according to Benton County Jail records.
