Trucks in right lane only can ease traffic

While reading the article about the intersection at U.S. Highway 71 and McNelly Road (also known as Benton County Road 40), it occurred to me that the one solution to moving traffic through Bella Vista would be to require all of the large trucks to stay in the right lane. When two large trucks leave a stop light side by side, only a few other vehicles can get through the light. This causes larger backups each time it happens.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.