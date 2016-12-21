Townhouse Association canning corrals
n Association rules require trash bins to be screened from public view.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
The Bella Vista Townhouse Association board voted unanimously in favor of removing cart corrals from the townhouse complexes, which currently provide a space for residents to store their garbage bins.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.